Boston Celtics dominate Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks

The Boston Celtics won Game 1 of their 2024 NBA Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks in a 107-89 victory that was not as close as it looked at TD Garden this past Thursday (June 6) night. And they did it with outstanding games from both star forward Jaylen Brown and star big man Kristaps Porzingis plus a balanced effort from the team’s best players.

“On any given night, it could be any of us,” said Brown of the win postgame. “And Kristaps had a monster game for us … that’s what we need going forward in the series.” the hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at the win on the latest episode of their show.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire