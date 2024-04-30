What are the Boston Celtics doing well vs. Miami?

For the third straight season, the Boston Celtics are facing the Miami Heat in postseason play. The two teams have developed a legitimate rivalry in recent years, with each earning its fair share of success at the other’s expense. This time around, the Celtics look poised to dominate.

Boston has arguably the most talented roster in the NBA. Miami is missing Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson. However, the Celtics aren’t coasting to a series win. Instead, they’re locked in and playing some stellar basketball on both ends of the court.

In a recent video from the YouTube channel ‘Backyard Buckets,’ the hosts explore the different schemes Joe Mazzulla’s team is running in the offensive and defensive half-court to create advantages against the physicality and veteran experience Erik Spoelstra likes to deploy with his Heat team.

