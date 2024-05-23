The Boston Celtics have discovered that the Indiana Pacers are a real problem for them to solve

So far, while it is still early in their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals series vs. the Indiana Pacers, the Boston Celtics have discovered that the Pacers are a real problem for them to solve. They may have won Game 1 of the series, but they needed over time to make it happen, and the weakness of their frontcourt rotations at present were also exposed.

The Celtics struggled to maintain their leads before finally taking Game 1 from the Pacers in an extra period. Did Boston get this out of their system, or do these teams match up closer than we expected?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast took a closer look on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire