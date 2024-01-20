Will the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets make the 2024 NBA Finals

While fans of the Boston Celtics are by no means happy about seeing the storied franchise’s historic new record for consecutive wins at TD Garden snapped by the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets, the close nature of the 102-100 loss at least has a small silver lining.

While both ball clubs still need to play the games left in the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season and then advance in the postseason, if the Celtics and Nuggets were to meet in the 2024 NBA Finals, it would be a heck of a series to watch. In what we can only assume would be a seven-game series chock full of classic contests, a potential Boston-Denver finals is loaded with star power and allure.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast explored the prospect of such a title fight.

Check it out above!

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire