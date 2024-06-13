Is the Boston Celtics – Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA Finals series over?

The Boston Celtics took a commanding 3-0 lead in the 2024 NBA Finals after securing a 106-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in at American Airlines Arena this past Wednesday (June 12) night. The game nearly got away from the Celtics at several junctures, but Boston brought out the clamps every time the rope began to slip.

“It felt great,” said Al Horford of the win postgame. “It felt like we played really good basketball. Our defense was really good. Obviously, to withstand that run there in the fourth, that was huge. I felt like we stayed with it. We took their hit, and we were able to find a way.”

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon, along with Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell, recapped the game. Check it out in the clip embedded below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire