An ‘A’ for the Boston Celtics?! A ‘D+’ for the Brooklyn Nets? NBA Today breaks down offseason grades

The Boston Celtics recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers as having the best offseasons this summer in the NBA’s Eastern Conference in the eyes of ESPN’s Kevin Pelton after having added former Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon via trade and signed veteran forward Danilo Gallinari in free agency with their mini- midlevel exception,

At the same time, teams seen as title favorites as recently as the start of last season like the Brooklyn Nets received some pretty low grades (in the case of the Nets, a D+); what went into the reasoning behind these marks by Pelton?

His peers in the popular ESPN show “NBA Today” got together to hash it out on a recent episode with the author of that assessment himself.

Watch the clip embedded above to hear what the crew had to say about the East’s offseason grades.

Boston Celtics rated among best offseasons in NBA's Eastern Conference

Celtics' Jayson Tatum talks about his offseason, weathering the NBA rumor cycle, and his prep for 2022-23

Boston Celtics No. 1 in NBA's offseason power rankings; No. 2 in The Athletic's

Boston Celtics officially announce preseason schedule for 2022-23 campaign

