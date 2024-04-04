Are the Boston Celtics’ crunch time concerns that bad?

The Boston Celtics have suffered some nasty crunch-time losses this season to ball clubs they had no business dropping a game to, and often on national TV for all to see. But how do their crunch-time issues compare to other contenders in the NBA so far this season?

And perhaps more importantly for our own collective understanding of what it takes for a Boston squad to hang a banner, how do they compare to the 2008 championship Celtics team? Is this hand-wringing much ado about nothing, or is it the way that Boston has been losing those weird losses a justifiable concern given this team’s past?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, took a closer look at the situation on a recent episode. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire