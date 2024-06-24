Should the Boston Celtics take Creighton forward Baylor Scheierman in the 2024 NBA draft?

The Boston Celtics have to wait until the end of the 2024 NBA draft to make their No. 30 overall selection, given the team finished the 2023-24 season with the league’s best record on their way to the 2024 NBA Championship.

And while you won’t find many crying for Boston’s draft position given they just won it all, the Celtics do have a selection to make. A popular name on many a mock draft for Boston’s first round pick is Creighton forward Baylor Scheierman, a lethal shot from beyond the arc who can rebound well for his position. The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, recently sat down to debate the wisdom of taking Scheierman.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire