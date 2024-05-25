The Boston Celtics take control as the Eastern Conference finals series shifts to Indiana

The Boston Celtics have taken a commanding 2-0 series Eastern Conference finals lead vs. the Indiana Pacers heading into Saturday (May 25) night’s Game 3 tilt in Indiana’s home arena of Gainsbridge Fieldhouse.

Do the Pacers have any chance if star Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton is legitimately out of the game injured after appearing to reaggravate the same hamstring injury that kept him out for much of the 2023-24 regular season? And what adjustments worked well for Boston in Game 2, and what’s likely to change for both ball clubs in Games 3 and 4 of the series?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, took a closer look with guest Dan Greenberg on a recent episode of their show. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire