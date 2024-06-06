How can the Boston Celtics contain Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic?

The Boston Celtics are currently four wins away from finally hanging Banner 18. But in order to pull it off, they are going to need to do one of the toughest things in modern NBA basketball: find a way to contain star Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Luka Doncic.

Easier said than done, getting past the Mavs star to win the 2024 NBA Finals series set to kick off at TD Garden this coming Thursday (June 6) night will be Boston’s final boss of sorts. But how exactly do they do the near-impossible? The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, have some ideas of their own to that end that they shared on a recent pod.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they are for yourself.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire