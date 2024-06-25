Should the Boston Celtics consider taking G league Ignite forward Tyler Smith in the 2024 NBA draft?

Should the Boston Celtics consider taking G league Ignite forward Tyler Smith in the 2024 NBA draft? A 6-foot-10 swingman with an impressive 7-foot-1 wing span weighing in at 224 lbs., Smith can shoot the rock from beyond the arc well, but is a bit challenged on the defensive end of the court despite his considerable physical tools.

He is mocked a bit above the Celtics’ range in the first round at No. 30 overall (given Boston finished the 2023-24 season with the league’s best record), but could require a trade to safely draft the Texan forward. The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look on a recent episode of their show.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” “Celtics Lab,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire