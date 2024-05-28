The Boston Celtics complete the sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals

It was not Boston Celtics floor general Derrick White‘s night for most of the Celtics’ 105-102 Game 4 win over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals series at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse this past (May 27) night. But the University of Colorado alum hit the shot that effectively secured the game and the series for Boston, which teammate Jaylen Brown noted postgame via the Associated Press.

“Great shot. We work on that all the time, two-on-one reads,” said Brown. “Before that, I told D White just to stay ready and that was a big shot, a big shot to send us to the finals,” which is exactly what the Buffalo did for his Celtics teammates.

