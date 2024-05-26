Boston Celtics complete comeback, beat Indiana Pacers 114-111 to take 3-0 series lead

The Boston Celtics have taken a commanding 3-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals series at TD Garden this past Saturday (May 25) night. With the Celtics and the Pacers both down a key player in Kristaps Porzingis and Tyrese Haliburton, the Celtics flexed against a series of Indy haymakers in the game’s first half by bringing out the clamps in the second half.

Now, the series may end on the Pacers home floor for Game 4 of the series on Monday (May 27) night, especially if Porzingis is back in the fold for Boston once again.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a deep dive into the win and what it means for the series ahead. Check it out below.

