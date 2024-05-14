Boston Celtics take commanding 3-1 series lead with Game 4 win in Cleveland

After gutting out a hard-fought, 109-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday (May 13) night, the Celtics have taken a commanding lead over the Cavs in their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Led by star forward Jayson Tatum (33 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists) in what was perhaps his best game of the 2024 postseason to date, the Celtics appear to be finding a groove at exactly the right moment. Will the Celtics close out the series on their home court of TD Garden for Game 5 of the East semis? Or might Cleveland have one last trick up their collective sleeve for Boston to deal with?

NBC Sports Boston’s Eddie House, Brian Scalabrine, and Tom Giles took a closer look after the win on the most recent episode of “Celtics Postgame Live.”

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their takes!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire