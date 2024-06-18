Boston Celtics coach reveals Pep Guardiola influence on NBA title success

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola helped Boston Celtics to a record-breaking NBA title, according to their head coach Joe Mazzulla.

The Boston Celtics clinched a record-breaking 18th NBA title with a 4-1 series win over the Dallas Mavericks, winning 106-88 on Monday night in Game 5 to lift their first NBA championship in 16 years.

Joe Mazzulla, who is just 35-year-old, coached the Celtics to the historic victory, as they moved one clear of rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA championship record books.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was in attendance for Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Boston earlier this month, with Celtics boss Mazzulla having visited the City Football Academy and Etihad Stadium in February.

Mazzulla met with Guardiola following the Blues’ 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, with the pair meeting courtside in the USA recently, as the 53-year-old attended an NBA Final clash.

Guardiola travelled to the US during the off-season, having guided Manchester City to a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title last month, and a 17th major trophy with the Sky Blues.

Mazzulla has now revealed that Guardiola helped Boston Celtics to their landmark victory, with the 35-year-old having struck up an unlikely friendship with the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

“Pep [Guardiola] helped me in transitions and how to move guys,” the Boston Celtics coach revealed.

“Dallas has one of the smartest defences. We had to be creative to counter them.”

Guardiola will be stateside again next month, when Manchester City begin preparations for the 2024/25 campaign with a four-match pre-season tour of the United States, with friendlies against Celtic, AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea.