Brad Stevens after Tacko Fall receives thousands of All-Star votes: ‘I don’t love it’

The NBA revealed its first update on fan voting for the 2020 All-Star game this week, and Boston Celtics backup center Tacko Fall is right near the top.

Fall, the 7-foot-5 rookie out of Central Florida, racked up 110,269 votes, the sixth-most among frontcourt players behind Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Pascal Siakam, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Boston coach Brad Stevens, though, isn’t happy about Fall’s rise in the votes.

“I don’t love it,” Stevens said, via NBC Sports Boston. “I don’t love the idea, when you talk about awards … not being based on what’s solely happening on the court.”

Though on the surface it sounds like Stevens just hates fun, he kind of has a point.

Fall has played in just three games for Boston this season, and racked up only 13 points and seven rebounds in 11 total minutes. He started the season in the G-League, too, and didn’t make his NBA debut until late last month.

When he has seen the court, though, fans have gone crazy for him. After entering near the end of Boston’s win against the Detroit Pistons last month, Fall received a standing ovation from the crowd at TD Garden.

This is the best thing you will see all day. I promise. pic.twitter.com/leNL2oiaIc — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) December 21, 2019

Tacko Fall receives a standing ovation as he checks in for his first @celtics minutes at TD Garden! #Celtics pic.twitter.com/a0TihjbhQR — NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2019

“He’s a wonderful person,” Stevens said, via NBC Sports Boston. “He’s done a great job. Obviously, he’s played like 10 minutes here, so he shouldn’t be sixth in All-Star voting. “I get it. I think sometimes the All-Star Game and things like that are a mix popularity contest and then really, really subjective voting.”

While Stevens may not be in favor of Fall picking up so many votes, his players certainly seem to love it.

“Tacko got a standing ovation at the Garden,” Jayson Tatum said, via NBC Sports Boston. “Tacko’s the GOAT.”

Tacko Fall, who has played just 11 minutes this season, has picked up 110,000 All-Star votes. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

