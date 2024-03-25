Are the Boston Celtics clear favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

Are the Boston Celtics clear favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs? In the latest episode of the CLNS Media “Big 3 NBA” podcast, cohost A. Sherrod Blakely welcomes the “Garden Report” cohost Josue Pavon to discuss the Celtics’ recent victory over the Bucks and what it tells us about their potential in a postseason series in the coming postseason.

They also get into the playing time decisions made by Coach Mazzulla, Joe Mazzulla’s unique coaching style of not contesting shots, the Suns signing Isaiah Thomas, the Celtics’ recent road trip, and whether it’s time to rest Jayson Tatum.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire