Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets: How to watch, broadcast, lineups
The Boston Celtics currently own the longest win streak in the NBA for the second time in this still-young season, and hope to defend it against the Charlotte Hornets on the road after a narrow win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service that carries the game, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game. Along with player injuries and likely starters for both teams, we of course will have how to watch it listed below.
Let’s begin with the players available to play.
Injuries of note
For Boston, Al Horford (rest) and Derrick White (personal reasons) are out.
For Charlotte, James Bouknight (knee), Cody Martin (knee), Frank Ntilikina (tibia), Terry Rozier (groin), and Nick Richards (concussion) are out.
Likely starting lineups
Boston Celtics
Derrick White
Jayson Tatum
Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Miller
Mark Williams
How to watch or stream
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: 11/19/23
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston
