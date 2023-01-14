Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (1/14)
The 31-12 Boston Celtics make the trip to North Carolina’s Spectrum Center to play the 11-32 Charlotte Hornets in the first of two road games against their Southeastern Conference foe on Saturday evening, looking to extend their current winning streak to 6 games while the Hornets hope to limit their current slide to 3 games.
If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.
Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.
Celtics Lab 165: What’s needed, what’s possible, and what’s likely for the Boston Celtics at the 2023 NBA trade deadline with Yossi Gozlan https://t.co/Q18hrVmCWT
— The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) January 13, 2023
Injuries of note
For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) and Jaylen Brown (adductor) are listed as out, while Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) is listed as questionable.
For the Hornets, Kelly Oubre, Jr. (hand) is listed as out, while Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.
Check out this account of one of Boston’s best bigs to suit up for the Celtics. https://t.co/UaTcuOrhZd
— The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) January 13, 2023
Likely starting lineups
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart
Derrick White
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Robert Williams III
Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball
Terry Rozier
Jalen McDaniels
PJ Washington
Mason Plumlee
How to watch or stream
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: 1/14/23
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Boston Sports
Tatum, a masterful scorer from everywhere on the court, is an interesting choice for the event. https://t.co/JdyX8dGRLw
— The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) January 14, 2023
