Boston Celtics – Charlotte Hornets full preseason highlights
The Boston Celtics ended their preseason with a resounding victory against the Charlotte Hornets, displaying elite ball movement and impressive individual performances up and down the roster from the starters to the two way players.
The starters, led by Jaylen Brown with 20 points, played to their potential and then some, and way big man Neemias Queta stood out with 12 points and 7 rebounds in just 13 minutes of play. The Celtics performed strongly overall, setting the stage for their season debut against the New York Knicks next week. Boston wrapped up their preseason with a spectacular win against the Hornets’ starters to set the tone for the start of their 2023-24 campaign.
If you missed the game or just want to watch its best plays again, check out the clip embedded above courtesy of NBC Sports Boston.
