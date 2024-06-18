The Boston Celtics Are the Champions of 2024 NBA Finals

Boston Celtics have won the 2023-2024 NBA championships, marking the team's 18th title in franchise history as they defeated the Dallas Mavericks with a whopping 106-88 victory. This additionally sets the record for most wins in the league’s history, now putting them ahead of the LA Lakers.

Game 5 saw Celtics' Jayson Tatum close out with a total of 31 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists while Jaylen Brown had 21 points, 8 rebound and 6 assists. Brown also walked away with the 2024 NBA Finals MVP title as he averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5 assists across 5 games.