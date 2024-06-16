What can we take from the Boston Celtics blowing Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

What can we take from the Boston Celtics blowing their chance to close out the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs? Instead of getting their offseason started off with the celebrations surrounding the hanging of Banner 18, the Celtics found themselves on the wrong end of a 122-84 blowout.

For Boston forward Sam Hauser, the takeaway is that they can build off that mistake. “It’s a learning lesson, for sure,” he explained postgame. “We have got to show up and show out every night. They’re not going to roll over. They are down 3-1 now.”

“(The Mavs) are desperate, so they’re not going to roll over. They’re not going to make it easy on us,” said Hauser, and the hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, recently shared their takeaways from the Game 4 loss as well.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire