Was new Boston Celtics big man Blake Griffin throwing shade at the Brooklyn Nets in his introductory presser?

New Boston Celtics big man Blake Griffin raved about the overall maturity of the Celtics upon signing with them officially this past Monday, as well as meeting his new teammates like star wing Jaylen Brown this week.

The veteran frontcourt player said he wasn’t used to the kind of environment he encountered in Boston on his arrival to his new ball club, perhaps in a subtle reference to his recent experience playing with the supremely dysfunctional Brooklyn Nets, who longtime Celtics nemesis floor general Goran Dragic didn’t have rave reviews about after also departing the team this offseason.

Join CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning as he breaks down Griffin’s arrival in Boston in the clip embedded below while we wait to see the six-time All-Star playing ball in green and white for the first time of his career in the Celtics’ exhibition game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

