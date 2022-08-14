Boston Celtics big man alum Kelly Olynyk ties the knot with longtime girlfriend

Former Boston Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk went and got himself hitched; per recent reporting on the Canadian center from the CBC’s Winston Szeto, Olynyk married his longtime girlfriend Jackie McNulty at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California at the start of the month of August.

The Kamloops native, traded to the Celtics in a draft night deal in 2013, left the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2017 to join the Miami Heat and has since played for the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons, his current ball club. Olynyk and McNulty met at Gonzaga, their alma mater, and celebrated their union among family and friends after dating for the last five years.

The festivities evidently included many NBA players, presumably including some Celtics.

“There were tons of their friends,” said Kelly’s father, Ken Olynyk. “It was kind of a gigantic reunion party wedding.”

