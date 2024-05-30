Boston Celtics beat writers ball out in Indianapolis

The Boston Celtics were not the only New Englanders balling out in Indianapolis this week, though they were by far the most successful. While the Celtics were busy kicking the Pacers’ posteriors in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics’ beat writers were kicking each other’s posteriors on the court as well.

With names like CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning, “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast host Jack Simone, and Celtics Blog reporter Noa Dalzell on the court, this is one pickup game you do not want to miss — if only for the outtakes if not the highlights.

The good folks over at CLNS Media couldn’t resist putting out this clip, so we’re sharing it with you — enjoy!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire