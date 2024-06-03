Can the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals in less than 7 games?

The 2024 NBA Finals are finally here, and the Boston Celtics are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks starting on this coming Thursday (June 6) at TD Garden. Bobby Manning from CLNS Media teamed up with Noa Dalzell from Celtics Blog to chat about what to expect in the highly anticipated postseason series.

The duo talked about star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis possibly coming back from his injured right soleus sustained in the first round against the Miami Heat and what that means for the Celtics. They also looked at the big challenge of trying to guard Luka Doncic and the different strategies the team might use.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire