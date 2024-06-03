Will the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals? The Celtics overhauled their roster and have been dominating the entire NBA ever since in the 2023-24 regular season, but have yet to convince some holdouts that they have left self-defeating habits in the past.

The Mavs overhauled their roster at the 2024 NBA trade deadline, and have been achieving nearly as good results in the West, taking down two top-three teams in terms of the Western Conference standings at the end of the regular season. Which of these two ball clubs is truly in a better position to hang a banner at the end of these playoffs?

The host of the CLNS Media “Dome Theory” podcast, Bobby Manning, took a closer look with guests Taylor McCloud and Lindo Zay on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire