Boston Celtics beat Brooklyn Nets 121-107 full game highlights

The Boston Celtics came out on top against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Friday night, securing their first-ever In-Season Tournament win in the process with the 121-107 victory. The Celtics, led by their star players Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, quickly took control of the game with the Nets missing several key players on the offensive end of the court.

Brown bounced back from one his worst games of the season with 28 points and 5 assists, and reserve guard Payton Pritchard also broke out of a slump in the win with 13 points and 5 assists. Other notable performances include Jayson Tatum with 23 points and 10 rebounds, Jrue Holiday with 13 points and 12 assists, and Sam Hauser off the bench with 15 points.

If you missed the Celtics’ first-ever in-season tournament win or just want to see the best of it again, take a look at the clip embedded below courtesy of the folks at NBC Sports Boston.

