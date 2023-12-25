The Boston Celtics’ ball movement makes them unguardable

The Boston Celtics have stormed out to an NBA-best 20-5 record to start the 2023-24 season. However, their success on the court goes beyond just stacking up wins. What, if any, are the differences between this hot start and last season’s, when the Celtics eventually faded?

An upgraded roster with star big man Kristaps Porzingis and veteran combo guard Jrue Holiday fitting into their new ball club seamlessly, and a group of reserves who embrace their roles are coming off the bench. More importantly, the identity of this iteration of the Celtics lies in their commitment to team defense in ways reminiscent of the 2008 title team.

The connectivity and intensity on that end separates them from recent seasons.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast weighed in on how this Boston squad is different from earlier versions with guest Steve Bulpett of Heavy — check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire