The Boston Celtics are back and they are DANGEROUS, according to ESPN’s First Take

When the Boston Celtics lost starting big man Robert Williams III to a torn left lateral meniscus in March, many a fan and analyst were ready to write off the Celtics as a contender in the 2022 Eastern Conference playoff race.

But Boston has done a very good job replicating Timelord’s role with the team by adapting it to what the next men up in the frontcourt can handle with largely positive results. Back to blowout wins when healthy and competitive games against contenders even while down several starters, the Celtics look almost as scary without Williams — who is increasingly being talked about as potentially returning to the club ahead of schedule.

Even national analysts are taking note of these events, and some — such as ESPN’s Jordan Cornette of “First Take” — think Boston might be among the East’s toughest outs in the postseason.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear what Celtics alum Kendrick Perkins, Shae and Jordan Cornette have to say about Boston in the playoffs after what they’ve seen of late.

