Should the Boston Celtics ask after the OKC Thunder’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl?

The Boston Celtics are currently facing a shortage of reliable options for their frontcourt for the looming 2023-24 NBA season, prompting speculation from analysts about potential additions to the ball club for the Celtics’ 15th and final open roster spots.

Sports Illustrated’s Bobby Krivitsky points to the current roster crunch the Oklahoma City Thunder are dealing with and suggests reserve big man Jeremiah Robinson-Earl as a prospective big man solution Boston could inquire after. “If Robinson-Earl gets squeezed out of Oklahoma City and finds his way to Boston, he’d provide the latter with a high-IQ player who brings value on both sides of the ball,” opines Krivitsky. “Defensively, he’s capable of guarding multiple positions effectively. Offensively, Robinson-Earl sees the floor well and is an effective cutter.”

“He averaged 7.2 points per game his first two years in the NBA and made 35.2% of his 3.4 3-point attempts as a rookie, demonstrating the potential to develop into a reliable stretch-four,” adds the SI analyst. “He’s also a contributor on the glass, grabbing 5.6 rebounds in 22.2 minutes in the 2021-22 campaign and 4.2 per contest in 18.9 minutes last season.”

We are a fan of such a move for Boston so long as the asking price isn’t more than a second-rounder given Robinson-Earl is the sort of player who can eat regular season minutes without demanding a bigger role with the Celtics.

And one with a skill set that fits into Boston’s style of play last season, as well as their likely changes given their new additions from the top to the bottom of the roster.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire