Boston Celtics ‘arguably the best NBA team in 2022,’ per The Athletic’s Zach Harper

The Boston Celtics are moving up the assortment of NBA power rankings released each week by various outlets to assess the weekly zeitgeist of the league with aplomb, finally believers in their own exceptional basketball abilities in a way that has made them almost unstoppable on the court.

And so is elevated their projected ceiling, with many accomplished NBA analysts ranking the Celtics among the league’s true contenders for the 2022 NBA title. Rightfully skeptical Zach Harper of The Athletic was among the slower of such writers to drink the Boston (presumably green) Kool-Aid for much of the season, but can now be counted among Celtics believers, a major reason why detailed in his most recent entry on Boston’s power rankings in The Athletic.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen Jayson Tatum drop 50 points four times in a game,” he begins.

“Two of them have happened in the last couple months, as he’s helped fuel the Boston Celtics to being arguably the best NBA team in 2022,” adds Harper while making a statement that would seem impossible to believe just a few short months ago.

“His latest 50-point outburst didn’t just give the Celtics another win, but it also tied him with Larry Bird for the most 50-point games in franchise history. Bird played from 1979 to 1992, so the fact that Tatum is only in his fifth season and already matching Bird in that category is pretty damn impressive. He’s still far away from matching the feat of Bird — which was dropping points on a team in such a way that they were dapping each other up on the bench while he was giving them buckets.”

“That happened when he put up 60 points against the Atlanta Hawks back in 1985,” adds the Athletic analyst.

“You know you’re a special kind of “on fire” when the opposing bench is celebrating the light show you’re putting on,” suggests Harper. “This is so wildly disrespectful of your teammates in the most amazing way.”

That nearly happened against the Nuggets with “MVP” chants for Tatum on Denver’s home floor and Nugs coach Mike Malone reportedly saying his team was “lucky that this was a Celtics home game, because if it wasn’t, the boos would have been really loud, and rightfully so (via Forbes’ Joel Rush).

