How will the Boston Celtics approach their 2024 NBA Finals matchup with the Dallas Mavericks?

How will the Boston Celtics approach their 2024 NBA Finals matchup with the Dallas Mavericks? How do the Celtics find a way to (hopefully) contain star Mavs wing Luka Doncic? What are our hopes for the health of star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis’ strained right soleus?

Will Jayson Tatum approach this series from the right place? What about costar Jaylen Brown? Is there anyone on Boston’s bench who might have a big series where they have not in past rounds? This series has so much going on in it! The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, linked up with NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg on a recent episode to talk it over.

Check it out for yourself in the clip embedded below.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire