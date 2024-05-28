Do the Boston Celtics have anything to worry about in the rest of the playoffs?

The Boston Celtics are one win away from the NBA Finals. They hold a 3-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. Tyrese Haliburton is questionable about returning to the rotation after re-aggravating a hamstring injury. If the Celtics can secure their spot in the final two, they will likely face the Dallas Mavericks.

The Celtics are 11-2 in the postseason. However, Boston’s postseason run has come under scrutiny. Some members of the media and opposing fanbases are questioning whether the team has had it easy. Their two losses at home have also raised concerns. However, Wosny Lambre of The Ringer doesn’t believe Joe Mazzulla’s team has anything to worry about.

The outspoken analyst shared his thoughts on the latest episode of “In My Feelings With Big Wos” where he detailed why the Celtics dominant scoring and lock-down defense is occurring frequently enough for them to potentially challenge for the 2024 NBA championship.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire