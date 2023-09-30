Will the Boston Celtics up the ante in the East arms race by trading for Jrue Holiday?

Should the Boston Celtics try and keep up with the Eastern Conference’s accelerating arms race by trading for veteran point guard Jrue Holiday? After the Milwaukee Bucks swapped out Holiday for disgruntled Portland Trail Blazers star floor general Damian Lillard, speculation has grown that the Celtics will indeed try to land the UCLA alum, a position bolstered by reports that Boston is indeed looking into what such a pursuit might entail.

But given Holiday’s considerable contract, cobbling together a collective-bargaining agreement-legal offer that does not gut the Celtics’ roster will be a challenge, never mind one that beats out the competition for his services.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast, the hosts debate such a move with guest Abbie Chin of NBC Boston Sports.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire