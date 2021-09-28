Boston Celtics announce training camp roster

The Boston Celtics have released their 2021-22 training camp roster, officially signing Ryan Arcidiacono, Garrison Matthews, Theo Pinson and Juwan Morgan to fill out the final 20-person roster.

The rest of the roster is made up of nine returning players, with mainstays like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as well as new additions Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder, Juancho Hernangomez and Enes Kanter. Rookie Sam Hauser also made the cut. Notably, Luke Kornet is not named on the roster, despite previous reports saying he was set to participate in training camp. Forbes’ Chris Grenham reported that the Celtics may keep Kornet on an Exhibit 10 deal, however.

He is not eligible for a two-way contract. Kornet was acquired at last year’s deadline in a deal that sent Daniel Theis and Javonte Green to the Chicago Bulls.

Hearing that Luke Kornet still has an Exhibit 10 deal set up with the Celtics, however he may not be on the initial 20-man camp roster. Kornet is not eligible for a two-way contract, so the goal is to get him in at some point to get his rights as an affiliate player. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) September 28, 2021

Here is the Celtics full roster:

Celtics formally announce their training camp roster. Ryan Arcidiacono, Garrison Mathews, Theo Pinson, and Juwan Morgan the initial batch of camp invites with Celtics at camp roster max of 20. pic.twitter.com/2ITnhIb7Dx — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) September 28, 2021

All of the Celtics additions have NBA experience. Arcidiacono has the most of the bunch, spending four years coming off the bench for Chicago.

Story continues

The Celtics kick off preseason on Oct. 4 against the Orlando Magic home at TD Garden.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Related

WATCH: New Celtics guard Dennis Schroder 'just happy to be here' in Boston WATCH: Robert Williams III calls his contract extension a sense of comfort at Boston's media day WATCH: Boston's Jayson Tatum talks being the man with Jaylen Brown, muscles, vaccines and more on media day WATCH: Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown says new coach Ime Udoka has his full attention, respect

List