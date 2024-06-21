Is Boston Celtics alum Rajon Rondo the best floor general of the 21st century so far?

Is Boston Celtics champion point guard alum Rajon Rondo the best floor general of the 21st century so far? While there have certainly been giants at the 1 who came before Rondo (and on the Celtics, it is safe to say that the ‘Houdini of the Hardwood’ Bob Cousy and Dennis Johnson were both better), there have not been many (if any) who have equalled his court vision and skill since he came into the league.

To honor the Kentucky alum after his decision to retire as a player, the folks behind the CLNS Media “NBA Legends and Storytellers” podcast put together a clip honoring his contributions to the team and sport more generally.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see if for yourself.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire