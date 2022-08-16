Boston Celtics alum Nate Robinson torches fellow Big3 players in Yeezy slides

Former Boston Celtics point guard Nate Robinson might not be a natural when it comes to boxing, but in the sport he made a name for himself in as a floor general to be respected, he put on a bit of a show at the Big3 3-on-3 league, going to town on some other former NBA players.

The former three-time slam dunk champ even put a little extra into his game by doing it all in a pair of Yeezy slides, which had us wondering how he was keeping those things on his feet while launching 3- and 4-point shots (the Big3 league has 4-point shot circles set up beyond the 3-point arc of the NBA).

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see what Nate Dogg has been up to in the Big3, to see what a 4-point shot looks like, or just because we are all out of NBA basketball to watch until preseason gets here later this fall.

Check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Boston alum Vincent Poirier, Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari among standouts in France-Italy FIBA friendly Breaking down Eastern Conference predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season Should the Boston Celtics steer clear of trading for Brooklyn Nets star swingman Kevin Durant? Where does Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum rank in the NBA's hierarchy of superstars? Per the Celtics, Boston alumnus Togo Palazzi has passed away at the age of 90 Celtics Lab 135: Diving into the seemingly endless combinations of lineups Boston could use in 2022-23

List

Per Grant Williams, Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown will have 'chip on his shoulder' after Kevin Durant trade rumors, no matter how they end

List

'The goal is the ring with Boston,' says new Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari

List

Did the Boston Celtics resolve their biggest problem for the 2022-23 season?

List

Anonymous NBA exec: Jaylen Brown is 'all-in on Boston' if Celtics pay him what he deserves

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire