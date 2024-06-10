Boston Celtics alum Daren Daye talks career vs. Los Angeles Lakers, more with Michael Cooper

Once upon a time in the 1980s, you would have a very hard time getting former Boston Celtics small forward Darren Daye to have a conversation of any length with iconic Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Michael Cooper.

But here we are in our year of our lord 2024, and not only are the two former rivals talking, but they recently sat down to do a podcast together on Cooper’s CLNS Media “Showtime With Coop” podcast. The pair chatted about o Darren’s basketball journey, from his college days to playing with NBA legends, and his unforgettable moments on the court.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear their talk.

