Do the Boston Celtics need to make adjustments in Game 5 of their 2024 NBA Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks? The Celtics had the Mavs number in Games 1 through 3, but seemed to be caught off guard in Game 4 of the series.

Was it a case of smart adjustments working for Dallas head coach Jason Kidd? Or perhaps a bit of the Celtics coming to celebrate on a night where a desperate Mavs squad gave their all to keep their season alive, as Kid himself suggested? The truth is probably somewhere in between, but now Boston has a second chance to close out the series — will Game 5 be the night they do it?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Still Poddable” podcast, Brian Robb, Sam Packard, and Jay King, weighed in on potential Game 5 adjustments. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire