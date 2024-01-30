On the Boston Celtics’ Achilles heel that is their late-game offense

If the Boston Celtics have a weakness anywhere, it is in how they play in the second half of games, especially in crunch time. It has become enough of an issue when contrasted to how they tend to bulldoze all but the very best ball clubs in the league that analysts across the Association’s coverage have begun to take note,

One such example is the folks behind the “Dunker’s Spot” podcast, which had hosts Nekias Duncan and Steve Jones Jr. debating what might be behind the sort of ISO-heavy, my turn, your turn style of play the Celtics tend to lapse into when facing the likes of the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and other teams that know how to get under Boston’s skin.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear their thoughts on why the Celtics lean into bad habits under pressure — and what it might take to get them to stop.

