The Boston Celtics accepting the NBA’s 2024 Larry O’Brien Championship trophy

Fans of the Boston Celtics will be looking back at the 2024 NBA Championship their favorite ball club won this week for years, if not decades. And it was among the best documented of Boston’s league-record 18 banners, with hours of footage recorded for posterity of the players celebrating along with their families, team staff, and fans.

Our friends over at the “Celtics All Access on CLNS” official YouTube channel put together a clip of the Celtics taking the stage at TD Garden and accepting the NBA championship trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals as fans inside TD Garden celebrate this past Monday (June 17) night.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see the historic moment for yourself.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire