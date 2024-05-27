Is the Boston Celtics’ 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals series with the Indiana Pacers all but over?

Is the Boston Celtics‘ 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals series with the Indiana Pacers all but over? After the Celtics dug deep and fought their way out of an 18-point deficit in their 114-111 Game 3 win, Boston has a commanding 3-0 series lead over Indiana.

Add in the fact that it is looking very much like star Pacers point guard Tyrese Halliburton is not going to make it back to the court in this series after seeming to re-injure his left hamstring (the one that had him miss much of the 2023-24 NBA regular season) at the same time star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis is likely to return to action, and it seems a foregone conclusion that Game 4 will be the last of the 2024 East finals.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, spent some time to break down the context of the Celtics’ Game 3 win on a recent episode. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire