Boston Celtics 1984 reunion: Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, and Cedric Maxwell are together again

You know that the title town vibes are high when legendary Boston Celtics alumni Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, and Cedric Maxwell are in the city of Boston ahead of the Celtics taking on the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

CLNS Media reporters Josue Pavon and Nick Gelso were there in the flesh to provide us with exclusive coverage from the 1984 Celtics reunion featuring Bird, Maxwell, Parish, and McHale. The iconic Celtics players gathered for the grand opening of Dick’s House of Sport at Prudential Center on this past Saturday (April 20).

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see the reunion for yourself.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire