What can the Boston Celtics’ 123-110 preseason win over the New York Knicks tell us?

The Boston Celtics approached their home preseason tilt with the New York Knicks on Tuesday night more like a regular season contest than not, and it showed in the 123-110 victory for Boston. The game showcased the new-look Celtics’ starting lineup with Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, with Al Horford surprisingly coming off of the bench.

The Celtics displayed impressive shooting, especially from beyond the arc in the first half, and the starting five played significant minutes for an exhibition contest. Horford’s performance off the bench provided an unexpected spark, and the Celtics used a full-court press that was effective against the Knicks.

To hear a more detailed breakdown of the preseason win and what it could tell us about the season ahead, check out the clip embedded below from the folks at the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire