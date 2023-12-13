The Boston Celtics are 11-0 at home and Derrick White knows why

After defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-113 Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics moved to 17-5 on the season, tied for the best record in the NBA at the time of this writing. The win also marked the eleventh home victory, and the Celtics have opened the year a perfect 11-0 at TD Garden.

The ability to defend home court is an important metric for any contender. Last year, Boston had one of the best such marks in the league and went 32-9 when playing on the parquet floor. In the postseason those numbers changed, however. The Celtics were 5-6 in the playoffs at home, including a Game 7 loss to the visiting Miami Heat in the conference finals. Beginning the 2023-24 regular season campaign 11-0 at home is a welcome result, though it remains to be seen if it will carry over this spring when the stakes are higher.

When asked about the trend last week, head coach Joe Mazzulla couldn’t give an explanation for what might be driving this home cooking. After Boston’s win over Cleveland on Tuesday, Celtics guard Derrick White was asked about the perfect home record. Unlike his coach, he did have a response.

“We’ve got the best fans in the world,” White said with a smile. “Pretty simple.”

White’s appreciation for Boston’s loyal home crowd is well-documented, and the love is certainly mutual for the fan favorite. He’s having arguably his best season as a pro, and a key part of this Celtics team’s success.

Boston hosts Cleveland again Thursday, when no doubt the Cavaliers will look to even the score. The Celtics then have twin home games against the Orlando Magic.

