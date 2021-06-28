Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak announces death of newborn son

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak announced early Monday morning that his newborn son has died.

Pastrnak posted on Instagram page that Viggo Rohl Pastrnak passed away on June 23.

Viggo was born on June 17.

“We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER,” Pastrnak wrote on Instagram. "Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times."

Pastrnak, 25, just completed his seventh NHL season, all with the Bruins.

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

He played in 48 games in 2020-21, and was third on the Bruins with 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists). He also led the team with 15 points in 11 playoff games. Pastrnak was the co-winner of the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the league's leading goal scorer (48) last season. He has 200 goals and 427 points in 438 games.

