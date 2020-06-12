The Boston Bruins announced Friday that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, but the player has since taken two tests for the virus that came back negative and is asymptomatic.

From the team's press release:

Phase 2 of the NHL's Return to Play Plan requires all players to be tested for COVID-19 prior to using the team's facilities. As part of this process the Bruins were advised that a player tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The player underwent two subsequent tests, and both returned negative. The player remains asymptomatic. The Bruins will continue to follow CDC recommendations and adhere to the NHL's protocol. All Bruins players who have returned to this point during Phase 2 have now returned negative test results.

Phase 2 of the NHL's return to play plan began June 8, and it allowed teams to open their facilities for voluntary limited workouts.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

The NHL and NHLPA announced Thursday an agreement to begin Phase 3 on July 10, which includes the start of training camps. However, training camps only will open "provided that medical and safety conditions allow and the parties have reached an overall agreement on resuming play."

Last month, the NHL announced a 24-team return to play plan. There is no official date for when games will start again.

Boston Bruins player tested positive for COVID-19, team announces originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston