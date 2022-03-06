Boston Bruins edge Blue Jackets in shootout to end memorable night for Columbus

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) scores the game winning goal past Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) during the shootout in the NHL hockey game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 5, 2022. The Blue Jackets eventually lost 5-4.

It was almost a perfect ending to a splendid night at Nationwide Arena.

After sitting through a pregame ceremony for the retirement of Rick Nash’s No. 61, the Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins gave the largest crowd in the building’s history (19,434) a thrilling game.

Tightly-contested from start-to-finish, a game the Bruins won 5-4 via shootout was quite a way to cap an emotional evening — which included the return of beloved former Columbus captain Nick Foligno along with Nash’s honor.

“The game was an exciting game, obviously, but to be part of this (retirement ceremony), close to this one, I’ve seen some before but this was a special night,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “I thought it was excellent. It was an hour long. It didn’t feel like an hour.”

Former Columbus Blue Jackets player Rick Nash speaks during his No. 61 jersey retirement ceremony prior to the NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 5, 2022.

The game went by quickly, too, once it started. It also ended with a thrilling conclusion to regulation. Trailing 4-3 with time running out and Foligno sitting in the penalty box for a late hooking minor, Jakub Voracek sent it to overtime with a tying goal that just beat the final horn.

Voracek’s shot sailed through traffic and beat Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman with 2.8 seconds left, creating a roar from Blue Jackets fans. It didn’t work out in overtime or a three-round shootout that followed — decided by David Pastrnak’s goal in the top of the third — but dropping a second standings point couldn't spoil a historic night in Columbus.

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) celebrates scoring the game-tying goal during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 5, 2022. The Blue Jackets eventually lost 5-4 in a shootout.

“The fans are so awesome here,” Larsen said. “We’re playing on a back-to-back here and (the Bruins) are rested, and it’s a pretty good hockey team with Boston, so you’re already worried about what (we’re) going to have in the tank. But that ‘5th Line,’ it carries them through. It gives them energy and I think they were real big for us tonight.”

Prior to Voracek’s dramatic goal in the third, the Blue Jackets received goals from Gustav Nyquist, Vladislav Gavrikov and Zach Werenski. Elvis Merzlikins started for the second time in as many days and took his second straight loss beyond regulation.

Story continues

Jake DeBrusk, Eric Haula, Craig Smith and Patrice Bergeron scored the goals for the Bruins (33-18-4). Boston concluded a six-game road trip with their second straight win and a 7-1-0 record in their past eight games, finding a way to let Foligno off the hook for Voracek’s goal – so to speak.

"It was a great game to watch," Voracek said. "Fast, physical, a lot of goals, great saves. If we'd won that game it would be even better, but I think it was a good thing it happened today with the Rick Nash ceremony. I don’t know if that was on national TV, but that was a pretty good hockey game.”

Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno (17) is recognized by fans during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 5, 2022.

Foligno's return with Boston Bruins showed the former Blue Jackets captain is still a favorite in Columbus

Foligno’s popularity in Columbus hasn’t waned at all.

It’d been almost a full year since the Blue Jackets traded him to the Toronto Maple Leafs, so this was the former captain’s first trip back with another team. The first clue as to what kind of welcome was in store occurred midway through Nash’s ceremony, when he was shown on the video board above the ice watching from the Bruins’ bench.

A large cheer quickly arose before the focus went back to Nash once the video feed shown on the scoreboard panned elsewhere.

“I looked up and I could see that was me, and I was like, ‘That’s awkward,’” Foligno said. “I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, not in the middle of the ceremony!’ That was cool though.”

It was just the beginning.

Fans welcome Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno (17) back during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 5, 2022.

Foligno was also spotlighted during the first TV timeout in the first period with a “welcome back” montage that lasted almost a full two minutes. As highlights from Foligno’s memorable nine years as a Blue Jacket flashed overhead, players from both teams clacked their sticks on the ice while fans cheered.

At the conclusion, Foligno skated to center ice and did a couple twirls with a raised stick while cheers grew into a roaring ovation.

“Seeing Rick’s (ceremony), the way they did that, the organization, that was unbelievable,” Foligno said. “It was so well done and I’m just so happy for him. So, I think that just got me all wound up. I was honestly just so happy for him. That was so neat. I’m really glad I was here for that. And then the first period hits and just … being on that (other) side of the ice, right? It’s a little different. And then the tribute. Man, that got me. I wasn’t expecting to feel that way.”

It hit Foligno squarely in the feelings.

"It was actually nice," he said. "It was my way of saying ‘thank you,’ without being able to (say it) to each and every fan. Those fans meant a lot to me. They’ve been behind me through some crazy times in my life, too, personally, right? So, we’ve been through a lot together, on the ice and off the ice, and that’s why this place is home.”

After the game, while holding a large pizza from a popular downtown establishment, Foligno caught up with a large group of former teammates outside the Jackets’ locker room. He beamed while receiving handshakes and hugs from Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner, alternate captains Zach Werenski, Gustav Nyquist and Oliver Bjorkstrand, forward Max Domi, Merzlikins and others.

Merzlikins even brought out a souvenir goalie stick and had Foligno to sign it.

“Just so many emotions and how much I care about this place, these people and this organization,” Foligno said. “I wore my heart on my sleeve here, so that was really special to welcome me back like that. It got me bigtime.”

Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno (17) hits the puck away from Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth (17) during the third period of the NHL hockey game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 5, 2022. The Blue Jackets eventually lost 5-4 in a shootout.

Boston Bruins bail out Foligno after late penalty leads to Voracek heroics

Foligno, who played 13:38 and assisted on Smith's goal, almost had a nightmarish end to his first trip back to Columbus.

After getting his stick into the hands of Nyquist with 30.7 seconds left in regulation, he was sent off for hooking with the Bruins clinging to a 4-3 lead. Foligno fumed in the penalty box and then watched Voracek tie it with his buzzer-beater on the power play.

The Bruins' rally to win eased his pain.

“I was so mad,” Foligno said, smiling. “I’m trying to make the right play and it just absolutely sucks when you get caught up in that. Of course, it’s (Nyquist) too, who likes to rub it in a little bit more. I saw him after and he was like, ‘I might’ve embellished it a little bit.’ But (the win) meant a lot. I was telling them inside the (Bruins’) room, ‘I hate when things are about me.’ I just always want it to be about the team, but I just wanted them to know I appreciated it.”

Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Kuraly (7) and left wing Patrik Laine (29) celebrate a game-tying goal by right wing Jakub Voracek in the final seconds of the the third period of the NHL hockey game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 5, 2022. The Blue Jackets eventually lost 5-4 in a shootout.

Voracek's goal capped will regulation finish for Blue Jackets and Bruins

The final five minutes of this game could be packaged up into a promotional video and used to recruit new fans to the sport of hockey.

It had a controversial goal by Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron to put his team up 4-3 on a power play, which was nearly preceded by the puck leaving the offensive zone for what may or may not have been a missed offsides call.

It featured the Blue Jackets seeking a tying goal with 30.7 seconds left in regulation with their net empty and Foligno in the box for a 6-on-4 power play. Jenner won a pair of huge back-to-back draws, one in the offensive zone and another at center ice, to keep Columbus’ hopes alive. There was a booming one-timer by Laine off a 2-on-1 following Jenner’s second faceoff win, a great sprawling save by Swayman to deny it and then Voracek’s goal.

Columbus Blue Jackets teammates mob right wing Jakub Voracek (93) after he scored the game-tying goal in the final seconds of the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 5, 2022. The Blue Jackets eventually lost 5-4 in a shootout.

If that wasn’t enough to reel in prospective fans, there was also Laine’s cross-ice, diagonal pass to Voracek for the tying goal, which eluded two Bruins’ sticks before landing perfectly for a seeing-eye shot through traffic.

“It was a great pass,” said Voracek, who is usually on the delivery end of those plays. “I mean, at that moment? To go through sticks, sauce pass with the bad ice (late in a period)? We talked about it after that. We were both worried it was going to hop over my stick and the game would be over there, but it landed perfectly and I was just trying to get it through. It was a good shot. Great feeling.”

The goal was Voracek's third of the season and have him a two-point game with a goal and assist. The playmaking winger has three two-point outings in the past six games and now has 42 points on three goals and 39 assists.

“I don’t think he had any choice (but to shoot)," Werenski said of the tying goal. "Obviously, he’s a pass-first guy, but great shot by him. It gets us a point, so that’s big.”

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) collides with Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) as goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) leaps out of the way during the second period of the NHL hockey game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 5, 2022.

Werenski shines for Blue Jackets in back-to-back marathon outings

Werenski probably shouldn’t get off his couch Sunday.

After missing four games with an upper-body injury, the Blue Jackets’ top defenseman logged back-to-back overtime games with 30-plus minutes of ice time.

After playing a regular-season career high 32:51 in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, Werenski came right back a day later and skated 30:16 against the Bruins, finishing with a goal, nine attempts, four shots, two takeaways and one block during a strong performance.

Werenski also crashed hard into the net while trying to break up a scoring opportunity during one of the Jackets’ power plays, but said the pain didn’t last long. In fact, he stayed on the ice to finish that shift and completed the game without an issue.

“It felt like a playoff game kind of,” Werenski said. “It’s that time of year right now. Obviously, they’re ahead of us in the standings and just with the whole building (being) full and the excitement in it, you could feel at ice level that it felt like a playoff game – and those games are a lot of fun to play.”

bhedger@dispatch.com

@BrianHedger

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Boston Bruins edge Blue Jackets in shootout to end memorable night