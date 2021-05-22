Boston at Brooklyn: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks – Game 1
The seventh-seeded Boston Celtics play the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, May 22, 2021, and if you are looking to do some last-minute betting research, you happen to be in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, moneyline odds and over-under number, as well as the information you will need to make the smartest bet you can on BetMGM.
The game tips off at at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and can be seen on the ABC network carried by your local cable provider or station, and figures to be a lopsided contest with the Celtics down All-Star forward Jaylen Brown and with big man Robert Williams III playing through turf toe in his left foot.
Let’s take a look at the odds.
Celtics at Nets: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info – Game 1 https://t.co/l6ZeAVCD8L via @thecelticswire pic.twitter.com/L3aIrpHBrT
— The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) May 22, 2021
The lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Point spread: +8
Money line: 3.75/ 1.28
Over-under: 232.5
Advice and prediction
All three times these two teams met, the Celtics hung with the Nets for much of the game, then collapsed late. We don't expect much of a difference barring the random off game Brooklyn seems to have every once in a while, so if you are taking a bet, take the over. Prediction: Brooklyn 119, Boston 101 Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire. Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.
1
1